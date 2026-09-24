Frankie Pangilinan is choosing to define herself on her own terms as she continues to explore the different sides of her creativity and identity.

In Episode 105 of KC After Hours, titled “Frankie Pangilinan: Her Voice, Her Story, Her Way,” Frankie opened up about how writing, performing and creating art allow her to express different facets of herself without feeling pressured to fit into a single persona.

For Frankie, stepping into different creative roles does not necessarily mean becoming a completely different person. Instead, each expression is simply another part of who she already is.

“I think that to a certain extent, yes, there can be embodied personas when it comes to making art and writing things and performing,” Frankie explained.

She emphasized, however, that these artistic identities remain connected to her authentic self.

“But those are all just more facets of me as opposed to it sort of being like, ‘Okay, I have to be this now,’” she added.

The conversation offered audiences a more personal glimpse of Frankie beyond the familiar labels often attached to her. As a writer and artist, she appears determined to give herself room to evolve without being confined to a single image or expectation.

Her reflections also highlight the freedom that comes with accepting that identity can have many dimensions. Whether she is writing, creating art or performing, Frankie sees these pursuits not as separate versions of herself but as different ways of communicating her thoughts and experiences.

The full conversation is featured on KC After Hours, where Frankie shares more of her story, her creative journey and the voice she continues to shape on her own terms.