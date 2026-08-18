"Nakatanggap kami ng report ng isang alleged shooting incident na nangyari sa isang school dito sa Zamboanga City, isang private school, at around 7:50 a.m. today. Per initial report natin, mayroon tayong dalawang victim ng shooting. As for the status nila, hindi pa namin naco-confirm kasi, as of this time, nasa area pa yung personnel ng Police Station 7 sa Santa Maria kung saan kasi sakop nila yung school. Nandoon na rin yung ating city director and they are on top of the situation," Chang told Camp Crame reporters in a phone interview.

"Ang suspek natin, as of the initial report na natanggap natin, is still unidentified. We are waiting for the first progress report ng Zamboanga City Police Office. Siguro, in a few hours, makakapagbigay sila ng mas clearer information on the identity of the suspect," she added.

Chang said they are still waiting for an initial progress report, including how the suspect with a firearm gained entry to the school premises.

Meanwhile, a social media post from Ateneo de Zamboanga announcing the Grade School Student Release noted that "Parents and guardians may now proceed to the school to fetch their children."

"Class moderators will facilitate the release of students through their respective classrooms.Parents and guardians are encouraged to follow the instructions of the class moderators and school personnel to ensure a smooth and orderly release," the school announcement read.