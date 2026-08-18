The report signed by Lt. Col. Brian A. Balite, chief of police of Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station stated; “A resident whose identify will not be mentioned for security reason recognized one of the suspects identified as “Nico.” This MPS considered alias Nico as one of the persons of interest on the ambush incident. However, its motive is yet to determine.”

Balite also stated in his progress report that after field laboratory works at the place of the ambush, they were able to interact with the residents wherein two minors who were living in the area suffered trauma as they witnessed the incident.

Also, a few hours before the incident, five male persons wearing camouflage pants all armed with long firearms positioned on different spots of dense grfasses and elevated area few meters from the house and as the convoy passes suspects fire their firearms.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has officially formed a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG-ICM) to track down the unidentified attackers.

Law enforcement officials have also classified the attack as a "suspected election-related incident".

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) established the SITG-ICM, led by Maguindanao del Norte police director Col. George Bagundol, to spearhead the investigation.

Investigators recovered 81 spent bullet cartridges from high-powered firearms at the ambush site, including 15 cartridges from a 5.56 caliber rifle, 5 from a 7.62 caliber rifle, and 61 others undergoing testing.

The attack took place at approximately 4:45 PM on Saturday along the General Santos-Cotabato National Highway in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia stated that the poll body is not yet inclined to place the municipality of Datu Odin Sinsuat under direct "Comelec Control," noting that a single incident should not disrupt the otherwise peaceful transition.