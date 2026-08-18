Michael Infante came in second with a time of 20:29, while Serdhan Cuesta completed the podium at 20:47.

Licauco’s strong showing further highlighted his commitment to fitness beyond his work in television and film. The Sparkle artist has also taken part in hybrid fitness competitions and track events, showing that his athletic interests extend well beyond recreational training.

His sub-20-minute finish in the 5K race underscored both his speed and conditioning, as he continued to balance his entertainment career with an increasingly active presence in competitive fitness events.