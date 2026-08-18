David Licauco added another athletic achievement to his growing list after topping the men’s 5K category of the Rexona 10 Miler Series 2026 in Quezon City.
The actor crossed the finish line in 19 minutes and 31 seconds during the Sunday race held at the UP Diliman Grounds, securing first place with a comfortable advantage over the rest of the field.
Michael Infante came in second with a time of 20:29, while Serdhan Cuesta completed the podium at 20:47.
Licauco’s strong showing further highlighted his commitment to fitness beyond his work in television and film. The Sparkle artist has also taken part in hybrid fitness competitions and track events, showing that his athletic interests extend well beyond recreational training.
His sub-20-minute finish in the 5K race underscored both his speed and conditioning, as he continued to balance his entertainment career with an increasingly active presence in competitive fitness events.