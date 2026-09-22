Yasmien Kurdi has opened up about the physical toll she experienced while dealing with the emotional strain surrounding her daughter’s reported bullying incident at school in 2024.

The actress recently shared photos showing the severe urticaria she developed during a period she described as filled with intense stress and worry for her daughter. The skin reaction became serious enough that Yasmien had to seek emergency medical attention while she was still breastfeeding.

“Dahil sa sobrang stress at pag-aalala ko sa kanya, ako naman ang sumunod na nag-ER dahil nagkaroon ako ng matinding urticaria,” Yasmien recalled.

Her revelation offered a glimpse into what she went through behind the scenes while focusing much of her attention on her daughter’s well-being.

According to Yasmien, her daughter had also faced a difficult recovery following the December 2024 incident. She said the child was hospitalized for two weeks because of anxiety and subsequently underwent therapy for six months.

While Yasmien had previously spoken publicly about her concerns surrounding what happened at school, her latest post highlighted how deeply the experience affected her personally.

The actress’ photographs documented a difficult period when her responsibilities as a mother coincided with her own health struggle. Despite needing medical attention herself, her primary concern remained her daughter’s recovery.

By revisiting the experience, Yasmien shed light on how prolonged emotional pressure can coincide with physical health problems, while sharing a more personal side of a family ordeal that had previously drawn public attention.

For Yasmien, the episode became more than a painful memory of her own trip to the emergency room. It also reflected the challenging months her family endured as they worked toward healing after an experience that affected both mother and daughter.