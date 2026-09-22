The actor discussed the issue during his September 18 interview with Ogie Diaz, acknowledging that the disagreement has been difficult for him to witness.

“Nakausap ko na silang dalawa [nang] hiwalay… not the same day. At ayokong makialam because ang pinag-aawayan nila is the mom, the mother,” Christopher said.

At the center of the disagreement is a one-person corporation established by Ian in connection with Nora’s legacy. Ian had said that his siblings Lotlot, Matet, Kenneth and Kiko were informed about it. Lotlot disputed that account and also rejected suggestions that she and her siblings were pursuing their late mother’s estate.

Christopher said he would rather not publicly dissect the issue, particularly when questions involving inheritance, finances and family relationships can easily become more complicated once discussed before an audience.

For him, anything he needs to tell his children can be communicated directly.

“Kung meron akong gustong sabihin, sasabihin ko kay Lotlot nang diretso, sasabihin ko kay Ian nang diretso na,” he explained.

Christopher also recalled taking the same restrained approach during Nora’s wake and burial. Rather than involving himself in decisions surrounding her family, he chose simply to be present.

What appears to trouble him most is not the financial or organizational issue itself, but the deterioration of a relationship he remembers as once being close.

“’Yan ang pinagtataka ko nga eh. Doon ako nagugulat, [kung] bakit biglang nag-iba ’yung ihip ng hangin after the death of their mother,” he said.

Despite his decision not to take sides, Christopher has not completely withdrawn from the situation. He said he continues talking with his children and has been quietly trying to lessen the tension between them.

“Hindi ako sumuko. Hanggang ngayon kausap ko pa rin [sila]. Mayroon nga akong ginagawang mga hakbang para mag-ease up,” he shared.

Christopher remains optimistic that the dispute will eventually end in reconciliation. He believes stepping into the conflict while emotions remain high could only make matters worse.

“Definitely, one day, magkakaayos ’yan. Hindi naman pwedeng hindi, at hindi ko rin naman papayagan na hindi magkaayos,” he said.

He added that he hopes reconciliation will come “by the grace of God,” stressing that the situation remains emotionally charged.

Even after seeing the disagreement spill into public view, Christopher said he is not losing confidence in his family.

“Nagulat talaga ako but I am not worried. It will happen naman eh. Hopefully, maayos. The sooner, the better,” he said.

The veteran actor also addressed his relationship with his adopted children, saying he has never had an issue with them carrying his surname. For Christopher, their bond has never depended on biology.

“They call me dad. Ang sarap pakinggan,” he said. “Pagmamahal ’yan eh. Minamahal nila ako.”

For now, Christopher’s approach remains consistent: speak to his children privately, refuse to publicly pick a side and give them room to resolve their differences—with the hope that, beyond questions surrounding Nora Aunor’s legacy, their relationship as siblings will eventually find its way back.