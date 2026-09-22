NAGOYA, Japan — Team Philippines added another medal on Day 3 of the 20th Asian Games as the women’s kata team defeated Thailand, 4-1, in the bronze medal match Tuesday here.

Samantha Emmanuelle Veguillas, Ysabielle Arrogante, and Rebecca Cyril Torres delivered a composed performance to secure the bronze, giving the Philippines its third medal of the continental showpiece.

The Philippine side posted scores of 7.8, 7.7, 7.9, 8.7, and 8.1, compared to Thailand’s 7.6, 7.5, 7.7, 8.5, and 8.3, with the Philippines taking four of the five judges’ decisions.

The bronze capped a strong run for the Filipina trio, who navigated the knockout stages with precision and consistency to put themselves on the Asian Games podium.

For Veguillas, teamwork was at the heart of their medal finish.

“I feel like it was our teamwork. I feel like we were always showing up for each other. Madalas kami nag-training kahit anong oras, kahit ilang oras. So, I feel like we were able to show up for each other, motivate each other.”

Arrogante, meanwhile, said they blocked out the identity of their opponents and focused solely on executing their routine.

“Basta ibibigay talaga namin yung best namin kanina. Wala na po kaming inisip kung sino man ’yan. Basta kami ’to, amin ’to, amin yung bronze.”

Karate Pilipinas president and chef de mission Richard Lim pointed to the sacrifices behind the scenes as a major reason for their podium finish, noting the immense commitment the athletes made to their preparation.

“I would say, though, yung sacrifice nila. I mean, the time that they dedicated to the training. Some of them quit school. Not to quit, but stopped temporarily just to concentrate for the Asian Games. Away from the family. Wala nang family time dahil more on the demand of the training.”

The bronze gives the Philippine women’s kata team another major milestone as Day 3 of the Asian Games continues, with Team Philippines adding another medal to its growing haul.