“Ako po ay humihingi ng paumanhin sa mga napeperwisyo dahil sa mga DELAY ng iilang proyekto sa Buting, Pinagbuhatan, at Maybunga,” Sotto said in a social media post.

The three projects, with a combined contract value of about P40.2 million, remained unfinished despite having target completion dates in 2025, according to details released by Sotto.

The RCBC Drainage System and Sidewalk project along San Guillermo and F. Flores Streets in Barangay Buting, worth P16.7 million, was supposed to be completed on Oct. 22, 2025. It was only 49% complete, Sotto said.

The city had assessed P2.68 million in liquidated damages against the contractor.

In Barangay Pinagbuhatan, the Interior Roads and Drainage System project in Ilugin and Sandoval, worth P10 million, was scheduled for completion on Sept. 12, 2025 but was only 46% complete.

The city assessed P1.94 million in liquidated damages for the project.

The third project, involving road reblocking and drainage from the PCGH compound to Eusebio Avenue in Barangay Maybunga, had a contract value of P13.5 million and was also targeted for completion on Sept. 12, 2025.

It was 80% complete, with work inside the hospital compound finished but portions outside the compound still unfinished, Sotto said. The city assessed P1.95 million in liquidated damages.

The Buting project is now 11 months past its target completion date, while the Pinagbuhatan and Maybunga projects are more than a year overdue.

Sotto said notices of delay had been issued to EAH Builders, which had sought additional time extensions for the projects.

The mayor said the remaining work would be awarded to another contractor once the termination takes effect, in accordance with procurement laws and regulations.

He also said the city would strengthen its monitoring of public works projects.

“We will make sure to build on our reforms. Hindi tayo kuntento na bukas ang bidding at bumaba ang presyo ng mga proyekto,” Sotto said.

“We will work to eliminate the ‘bad eggs,’ whether they are inside the LGU or contractors. Hiyang-hiya ako sa inyo tuwing nadadaanan ko ang mga proyekto’ng ito,” he added.###