The journey of “I’mPerfect” is far from over.

After emerging as Best Picture at the 2025 Metro Manila Film Festival, the Nathan Studios production has found fresh momentum on streaming, rising to the No. 1 spot among movies on Netflix Philippines and introducing its story of love, independence and inclusion to a much wider audience.

More than its awards and streaming performance, the film continues to draw attention to its central advocacy: creating a society where people with Down syndrome are recognized for their abilities, aspirations and right to pursue opportunities on equal terms.

“I’mPerfect” also marked a significant moment at the 2025 MMFF when lead star Krystel Go received the Best Actress award. Her victory brought greater visibility to performers with Down syndrome and to the possibilities of authentic representation on the big screen.

Produced by Nathan Studios, the film places Krystel and fellow actor Earl Amaba at the heart of the narrative. Both have Down syndrome, and their characters navigate relationships, family expectations, independence and the freedom to make decisions about their own futures.

For veteran actress and producer Sylvia Sanchez, the movie reaching Filipino households through Netflix fulfills one of the goals the team had from the beginning: allowing more people to understand the lives and dreams of individuals with Down syndrome.

“Sobrang saya namin. Noong ginagawa namin ang ‘I’mPerfect,’ ang gusto lang talaga namin ay mas maraming tao ang makakita at makaintindi sa mundo nila, sa mga pangarap nila at sa kaya nilang gawin,” Sylvia shared.

She emphasized that people with Down syndrome have the same desire to love, work, dream and build meaningful lives as anyone else.

“Hindi sila iba sa atin. May pangarap sila, marunong silang magmahal, gusto nilang magtrabaho at gusto rin nilang mabigyan ng pagkakataon. Sana pagkatapos mapanood ang pelikula, mas makita natin sila nang pantay, hindi dahil naaawa tayo, kundi dahil karapatan nila iyon,” she added.

Nathan Studios CEO Ria Atayde-Marudo likewise sees the film’s streaming success as an opportunity to extend the conversation that began during its theatrical release.

“Every new person who watches ‘I’mPerfect’ helps carry its message forward. Inclusion is not about giving people with Down Syndrome special treatment. It is about making sure they are given the same dignity, opportunities, and freedom to dream that all of us deserve,” Ria said.

For her, Netflix provides the film with another life beyond cinemas and allows its advocacy to reach viewers who may not have seen it during the MMFF.

“Knowing that the film is now reaching audiences through Netflix makes us incredibly grateful because the conversation can continue far beyond its theatrical run,” she added.

Written and directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, “I’mPerfect” uses an intimate human story to explore broader questions about acceptance, autonomy and the way society views people with Down syndrome.

Its latest achievement gives the film another milestone after its MMFF victory. But perhaps its more enduring success lies in the conversations it continues to inspire.

From an award-winning festival run to becoming Netflix Philippines’ most-streamed movie, “I’mPerfect” is reaching audiences on a new scale—carrying with it a simple but important message that people with Down syndrome deserve to be seen not through limitations or pity, but through their potential, individuality and equal right to dream.