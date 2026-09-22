A new chapter in the Gonzaga family brought an emotional moment for Toni Gonzaga as she held the baby boy of her younger sister, Alex Gonzaga, in her arms.

Alex shared a touching glimpse of Toni bonding with her son, Isaac Gerard, capturing the actress-host gently carrying and comforting her nephew. For the sisters, the scene marked a reversal of roles after years of Alex spending time with Toni’s own children.

“After years of watching me play with her kids, it’s finally my turn to see my older sister carry my own baby. She’s officially a Tata now, too!!” Alex wrote.

The arrival of Isaac has given Toni another special family title, with Alex proudly celebrating her older sister becoming an aunt to her first nephew.

The sweet moment also showed a softer side of the sisters’ familiar playful relationship. While Alex appeared touched by seeing Toni with her child, she could not resist injecting some humor into the milestone.

She jokingly hinted that her son’s new “Tata” might eventually have another responsibility waiting for her—helping with Isaac’s college tuition.

Behind the joke was a sentimental family milestone. After Alex spent years being an aunt to Toni’s children, she can now watch her sister create her own bond with Isaac.

For Toni, cradling her nephew was more than simply welcoming the newest member of the family. It was the beginning of a new relationship—this time not only as Alex’s older sister, but as Isaac Gerard’s “Tata.”