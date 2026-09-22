"I'd say the team started strong and attacked all the way. Every inning there was pressure on Palestine's pitcher, even when we didn't score, there was always a runner on base. I think they fielded US-based players because we played against them last year in China,” said Asuncion.

The boys put constant pressure on Palestine's pitcher, putting up 4 quick runs right in the very first inning and ensuring there was always a runner on base even during scoreless innings.

Asuncion also highly praised the excellent strategy drawn up by the coaching staff led by Head Coach Lando Binarao, which perfectly countered Palestine's US-based roster.

The team hopes their scintillating win against Palestine will give them the need momentum against Tuesday rival and powerhouse China, which is coming off a 3-11 loss to world champion Japan.

The Philippines-China match is set at 12 noon, with the Filipino batters are eager to capitalize and tighten their grip on the tournament standings.