The special trade fair featured 26 exhibitors showcasing local products from Ilocos Sur, ranging from food and delicacies to handicrafts and woven fabrics.

From Vigan City, products exhibited included Ilocos longganisa and bagnet (crispy pork belly) of Shelito, Ghel Arce, Bash, Three and Ayen’s Food Products, peanut butter of 2 Estenelie’s Food Products, corn nuts of Jat Food Products and the famous Romy’s empanada.

Other municipalities in Ilocos Sur also showcased their homegrown products.

The municipality of Salcedo featured cacao and chocolate products through Wynn’s Food Products while San Vicente offered Melody’s peanut-based products and iodized salt produced by Kap Saltmaking Factory.

Kay Susan Tayo Food Products from the Cabugao municipality showcased native garlic, a smaller variety compared with the usual garlic, in its corn nuts products, while vegetable chips made from locally grown squash, string beans and moringa leaves (malunggay) were also featured by Marilyn Bumacas Food Products from Suyo, Ilocos Sur.

Food and beverage products were also presented by Sta. Catalina Food Processing Association Enterprises Incorporated from the municipality of Sta. Catalina, which showcased dehydrated milkfish in corn oil, while VP Piano Food Products from the municipality of San Ildefonso presented vinegar and refreshing juice made from sugarcane.

The LGU of Cervantes, meanwhile, introduced ginger, turmeric, and other tea products, with an enterprise from Caoayan, Ilocos Sur, showcasing fermented fish and shrimp paste.

Garlic products were also featured by Juanita’s Garlic and Food Products from Sinait municipality in Ilocos Sur.

Inabel fabric in Ilocos

The province's rich weaving tradition was likewise highlighted through various Inabel and Pinilian products.

Inabel is a traditional handwoven textile crafted Ilocano people in Northern Luzon, Philippines.

During the Ilocos Sur Bazaar, exhibitors from the local government unit (LGU) of Santa, Ilocos Sur, presented Inabel blankets and dresses, while municipality of Santiago showcased a distinct type of Inabel fabric known as Pinilian, a traditional handwoven textile.

The Arya Aramid Inang Handicrafts Trading from the town of Tagudin and Rowilda’s Loom Weaving in Vigan City also showcased Inabel products such as dresses and blankets.

Kattokong, the traditional Ilocano headgear

The traditional Ilocano headgear Kattokong, known as salakot in Tagalog, also made its way to Quezon City.

Made from dried bottle gourd or “upo”, farmers of Ankel Amins Farm in Sto. Domingo town presented the Ilocano’s headgear version “Kattokong” to the Quezon City residents passing the Ilocos Sur Bazaar.

Ilocos products to expand market

The trade fair provided Ilocos Sur producers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) an opportunity to introduce their products to consumers in Quezon City while promoting the province's local food, culture and craftsmanship.

With products representing various municipalities and the City of Vigan, the trade fair showcased the diversity of Ilocos Sur's local industries and the potential of its homegrown products in wider markets.

The Ilocos Sur Bazaar is set to move to Antipolo, Rizal, in the last week of August, following its stops in Manila City, Clark City in Pampanga, and Quezon City.