“We are on the right track in the campaign against illegal drugs and we will continue to pursue strategic measures to deny drug syndicates the opportunity to establish and sustain their operations in any part of the country,” Nartatez said.

In a recent operation in Tawi-Tawi, Philippine Navy personnel joined law enforcement authorities in an operation that resulted in the death of an alleged drug dealer and the seizure of more than P1.8 million worth of illegal drugs.

Authorities said a local drug syndicate had been targeting fishermen and recruiting them as clients, prompting the PNP to strengthen efforts to detect emerging methods used by drug groups.

The intensified campaign follows directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to combat illegal drugs while protecting communities vulnerable to exploitation by syndicates.

Data from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency showed more than 206,000 drug personalities have been arrested, including thousands classified as high-value targets.

Nartatez said closer monitoring of police operations would also require chiefs of police at the municipal and city levels to take a more proactive approach against illegal drugs.

The strategy forms part of the PNP's Enhanced Managing Police Operations framework, which focuses on improving the management of law enforcement operations and personnel deployment.

Community-level campaigns are also being complemented by measures targeting drug smuggling through the country's entry points and known trafficking routes.

Nartatez said the PNP would further strengthen international law enforcement cooperation after transnational crimes, including drug trafficking, were discussed during the recent ASEANAPOL gathering hosted by the Philippines.