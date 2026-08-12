The initiative allows police to coordinate with communities, local government units and barangay officials to identify unregistered firearms or those with expired registrations and encourage their lawful disposition.

Iloilo recorded the highest number of surrendered firearms, followed by Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo City, the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 6 and Guimaras.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the figures demonstrate the importance of preventive policing and community cooperation.

“Mas mabuti na maagapan kaysa hintayin nating may mangyari bago tayo kumilos. When people choose to turn over firearms voluntarily, that is already a step toward keeping families and communities safer. Trabaho ng PNP na makipag-ugnayan, magpaliwanag, at gumawa ng paraan para maiwasan ang problema bago pa ito maging krimen,” Nartatez said.

Six loose firearms seized in Quezon

Meanwhile, Nartatez said police arrested a man and seized six loose firearms during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Lutucan 1, Sariaya, Quezon, on 10 August.

The operation was conducted by the CIDG Quezon Provincial Field Unit, Quezon 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company and Sariaya Municipal Police Station.

Authorities seized a .45-caliber pistol, 9mm pistol, .22-caliber rifle, .22-caliber revolver, 12-gauge shotgun and an improvised .380-caliber firearm, along with magazines and ammunition.

Police said the suspect did not have the required License to Own and Possess Firearms, while the weapons were not registered with the Firearms and Explosives Office.

The suspect faces possible charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

“This accomplishment sends a clear message that possession of unlicensed and unregistered firearms will not be overlooked. We will keep pursuing individuals who disregard the law and pose a potential threat to the safety of our communities,” Nartatez said.

“Ang pagkakaroon ng baril ay may kaakibat na pananagutan at pagsunod sa mga itinakdang batas. Mahigpit nating babantayan ang mga paglabag sa firearms law at kikilos tayo agad kapag may nakitang banta sa seguridad ng ating mga komunidad,” he added.