“The problem sometimes is walang basurahan… walang paglalagyan ng basura. Look at the country like Japan. They’re not just throwing their garbage anywhere; they keep it in their pocket and throw it at home because there is a very good system for bringing their garbage,” Marcos said.

“People are aware that they will be fined, and no one wants to be fined. Pero kailangan ding bigyan ng facilities kung saan puwedeng itapon ang basura. It’s as simple as that,” he added.

Asked whether the massive accumulation of waste could be considered a garbage crisis, Marcos replied: “It certainly is.”

“Just look at it. Does that look critical to you? It does to me. So yes. We will not call it a garbage crisis, but that’s the problem we are facing,” he said.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said clearing operations would continue until the reclaimed area is cleared of waste.

The massive pileup, described as a “sea of garbage,” was seen Monday after days of heavy rains. Household waste, plastic bottles, styrofoam boxes and other debris covered large portions of the waterway.

Waste-to-energy eyed

Marcos also said the government is working on waste-to-energy (WTE) initiatives, although establishing the necessary system would take time.

“It’s not so easy to do because we have to put the system together, although we have done it before,” Marcos said.

He said the government still needs to determine arrangements involving local governments, plant locations, operators, energy output and electricity rates.

“As I said, they are already auctioning, maybe in a couple of months,” he said.

Marcos estimated that waste-to-energy projects could begin materializing within a year to a year and a half.

“We will push it as quickly as we can, certainly,” he said.

In May, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading House Bill 9157, or the proposed Waste-to-Energy Act.

The measure seeks to establish a national framework for the development, regulation and operation of WTE facilities and other waste treatment technologies as part of efforts to address garbage management and recurring flooding.