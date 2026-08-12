President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration posted a 14-point recovery in its satisfaction rating in June, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted from 20 to 29 June 2026.

The survey showed that 42 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied with the administration’s performance, while 40 percent were dissatisfied and 17 percent were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.

This resulted in a net satisfaction rating of +1, classified by SWS as “neutral,” up from the record-low -13 recorded in March.

Despite the rebound, SWS said the administration’s overall rating remained below the “moderate” level.

Education emerged as one of the administration’s strongest areas, with providing basic education for the youth receiving a “very good” +68 rating. Improving the quality of children’s education also scored “very good” at +58.

Ratings were lower on other concerns, including ensuring that no family goes hungry at +26 and preparing for problems brought by climate change at +24, both classified as “moderate.”

Economic pressures and corruption continued to weigh on public sentiment. The administration received a -12 rating for fighting inflation and -14 for eradicating graft and corruption, both classified as “poor.”