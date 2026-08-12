“First of all, categorically, we deny releasing any video. Hindi sa amin ’yon,” Matibag said.

“We will coordinate with the person that releases the footage, and probably they can provide us a copy so we can compare with the CCTV na meron kami,” he added.

Matibag issued the statement after Atty. Mark Tolentino, counsel for former Negros congressman Jacinto Paras, questioned why the footage reached the media when the defense had allegedly not been given access to it.

Tolentino said Paras’ legal team was neither shown nor furnished a copy of the footage when it went to the NBI to cooperate with the investigation.

Matibag explained that the bureau could not simply turn over evidence gathered during its investigation because it was bound by Department of Justice Memorandum Circular No. 48.

“So what was said it was not released to them, we cannot because we are guided by Memorandum Circular 48 ng DOJ kaya hindi namin puwedeng i-release,” he said.

NBI to authenticate footage

Matibag said the publicly circulated footage must first undergo verification and authentication to determine whether it was identical to the CCTV material held by investigators.

“What we need to know is to determine if the CCTV footage that was released is the same with what we have,” Matibag said.

“If parehas yan, then meron ebidensya talaga. Hindi pala butete ang ebidensya namin,” he added.

Tolentino, however, warned against the selective disclosure of investigative materials, arguing that evidence should be presented through due process rather than through media publicity.

He also questioned the footage’s evidentiary value, saying CCTV showing individuals meeting would not, by itself, establish what they discussed or prove the existence of a criminal conspiracy or unlawful agreement.

Matibag said the footage’s public circulation could give Paras’ camp an opportunity to respond to its contents.

“Now that the CCTV is there, mas maganda nga for them because they can react, they can make a reaction,” he said.

“Apparently, the way they are reacting it seems they are angry because of the CCTV that was released,” Matibag added.

The NBI is investigating an alleged plot to frame Recto, with Paras among those implicated in the case.