The PNP said the move is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive, through Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to sustain government assistance and security as affected areas transition from emergency response to rehabilitation and recovery.

“Our responsibility does not end with search and rescue operations. We will remain engaged in the recovery phase by maintaining security, supporting relief efforts, and helping communities recover from the effects of the disaster,” Nartatez said.

The PNP reported 26 deaths from weather-related incidents as of Tuesday afternoon, including 25 civilians and one police officer.

Nartatez said police personnel would remain deployed in affected communities as local governments facilitate the safe return of evacuees and restore essential services.

“The PNP will continue to work closely with local governments and other agencies to restore peace and order, secure affected communities, assist in relief and recovery operations, and ensure that our people can safely return to their homes,” he said.

Local police commanders were directed to coordinate with local governments on the safe return of evacuees while maintaining security and visibility during the transition to recovery.

Nartatez also commended police personnel who continued working despite being affected by the severe weather themselves.

“I commend our police personnel who continue to serve despite some of them being affected themselves. I remind them to remain committed, compassionate and responsive to the needs of our communities,” he said.