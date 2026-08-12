Go, a co-author of the measure, said the legislation would update the PCG’s organizational structure and strengthen its ability to carry out maritime safety, security, law enforcement, environmental protection and emergency response duties.

“The Philippines is composed of over 7,100 islands, with a vast and complex maritime territory spanning 36,000 kilometers of coastline,” Go said, stressing the importance of coastal areas to transportation, trade and livelihoods.

The measure seeks to update Republic Act 9993, or the Philippine Coast Guard Law of 2009, to address the agency’s expanding responsibilities.

Go also welcomed provisions that would adjust the base pay of Coast Guard personnel to put them on par with their counterparts in the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police.

“Importante po na mabigyan ng tamang kompensasyon ang ating uniformed personnel dahil sa kanilang sakripisyo para sa ating bayan,” Go said.

“Dapat po nating alagaan ang mga nag-aalaga sa ating bayan. Kung hinihingi natin ang kanilang buong dedikasyon sa serbisyo, nararapat lamang na ibigay din natin ang suporta, benepisyo, at proteksyong karapat-dapat sa kanila,” he added.

Go also renewed his push for Senate Bill 682, or the proposed PCG Modernization Law, which seeks to upgrade the Coast Guard’s equipment, facilities, capabilities and resources.

“Malaki ang responsibilidad ng ating Coast Guard dahil napakalawak ng ating maritime territory. Kailangan natin silang bigyan ng sapat na kapangyarihan, kagamitan, resources, at suporta upang magampanan nila nang maayos ang kanilang tungkulin,” he said.

Go said strengthening the Coast Guard would bolster the country's maritime governance and its ability to protect Filipino communities and national maritime interests.