“Social Services, education, health, housing, are being gutted by 5 percent while infrastructure and defense are swimming in increases. Who did the administration prioritize? Projects that favored corruption and the military, instead of the public,” Tinio said.

He described the proposed spending plan as a “betrayal” of Filipinos, arguing that funding should instead prioritize basic public services.

Education budget questioned

Tinio also raised concern over the proposed education budget, which he said would decline to P1.314 trillion in 2027 from P1.345 trillion under the current year’s budget.

He argued that the proposed National Expenditure Program failed to adequately respond to what he described as an education crisis, including shortages in school facilities and equipment.

“This is a direct assault on the right to education of millions of Filipino youth. How can we progress if education continues to be undermined despite the education crisis?” Tinio said.

“Schools and hospitals will be forced to scrimp on maintenance, utilities, and basic operations because of these draconian MOOE cuts. How can schools and hospitals operate without sufficient funding?” he added.

P107.4-B flood control allocation

Tinio also questioned the proposed P107.4-billion allocation for flood control projects, citing unresolved issues stemming from the multibillion-peso flood control controversy.

“The funding for flood control projects is massive for the upcoming year despite the reality that there have been no big fish that have been held accountable in the flood control corruption scandal under the Marcos administration,” he said.

“Until now, there has been no released Flood Control Masterplan. Changing General Provisions and adding Special Provisions in the DPWH budget would not be enough if the corrupt system persists,” he added.

Tinio likewise questioned the continued increase in funding for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, accusing the task force of focusing on red-tagging government critics instead of fulfilling its mandate.

With the National Expenditure Program set for deliberations in the House of Representatives following its ceremonial turnover on Tuesday, 11 August, Tinio vowed to “fiercely oppose” what he described as an “anti-people” budget.