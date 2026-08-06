Nartatez said the meeting reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between the two law enforcement agencies and focused on expanding cooperation against transnational crime, cybercrime, kidnapping and other shared security concerns.

"The knowledge and best practices gained through this partnership will be cascaded to our operating units. We want every police office to be better equipped to investigate transnational crimes, respond to cyber threats, and strengthen intelligence gathering through internationally accepted practices," Nartatez said.

He directed all Police Regional Offices to strengthen intelligence monitoring of transnational criminal groups operating within their jurisdictions.

The PNP chief also instructed concerned units to incorporate international best practices from foreign law enforcement partners into training programs and operational planning to improve the organization's capability against cross-border crimes.

The initiative is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen the country's law enforcement capabilities.

Both delegations emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue, intelligence sharing and capacity-building initiatives to address evolving security threats and promote regional peace and public safety.

"There will be no safe haven for transnational criminals. We will continue working closely with our international counterparts to track, investigate, and bring offenders to justice wherever they operate," Nartatez said.