The petition for mandamus and certiorari was filed by lawyers Eldridge Marvin Aceron, Sikini Labastilla and Purificacion Bartolome-Bernabe after a draft partial committee report was leaked to several media outlets in February.

The leaked draft reportedly recommended the filing of criminal and administrative charges, including plunder, against several senators and other public officials.

The petitioners sought the release of the complete and unredacted version of the draft as it existed around 3 to 4 February. They argued that the constitutional right to information entitled the public to see the document.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee rejected their request on 23 February, invoking deliberative process privilege and warning that disclosure could have a “chilling effect” on frank discussions within government bodies.

Draft not an official Senate record

In dismissing the case, the Supreme Court said mandamus may be used only to compel a public official or body to perform a ministerial duty clearly required by law and involving no discretion.

The court found no such duty in the case.

It stressed that a draft committee report is merely a preliminary document and becomes part of the Senate's official record only after it is finalized, approved by the committee and submitted to the plenary in accordance with Senate rules.

Since no law requires the Blue Ribbon Committee to release an unfinished report, the court said mandamus could not be used to force its disclosure.

The ruling effectively distinguishes preliminary deliberative documents from final legislative records.

Right to information has limits

The Supreme Court also rejected the petitioners' argument that withholding the draft violated their constitutional right to information.

It stressed that the right is not absolute and is subject to recognized exceptions, including deliberative process privilege.

Philippine jurisprudence recognizes the privilege as protecting predecisional discussions, recommendations and other materials involved in government decision-making. The Supreme Court has previously explained that the doctrine is intended to encourage candid discussions, prevent confusion caused by prematurely released government positions and preserve the integrity of decision-making.

Existing government rules on freedom of information similarly recognize drafts and communications made while official positions are still being formulated as falling within the deliberative process privilege.

The high court also invoked the constitutional separation of powers, stressing that courts generally cannot interfere with matters falling within Congress' discretion and internal procedures as long as lawmakers act within constitutional limits.

Petitioners argued privilege was waived

The case stemmed from controversy surrounding the Blue Ribbon Committee's investigation into alleged anomalies in the government's massive flood control program.

The petitioners had argued that then-Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Sen. Panfilo Lacson effectively waived the privilege by publicly discussing portions of the draft's contents.

Their petition said Lacson had confirmed that the unfinished report contained recommendations for plunder and other charges against individuals allegedly implicated in the controversy.

The petitioners argued that once the substance of supposedly privileged material had been publicly disclosed by the committee chairman himself, the Senate could no longer invoke the privilege to withhold the complete document.

The Supreme Court's dismissal, however, leaves the unfinished draft outside the category of documents the committee can be compelled through mandamus to disclose.

The Supreme Court ruling does not resolve the allegations contained in the leaked report or determine the liability of any person mentioned in the broader flood control controversy.

Rather, it settles the narrower question raised by the petition: whether the judiciary can compel the Senate to release an unfinished committee report.

The high court's answer was no.