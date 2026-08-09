SAN FERNANDO CITY, PAMPANGA — The Sto. Niño Parish in the City of San Fernando was flooded on 9 August 2026 as the province remained under a Red Rainfall Warning due to the southwest monsoon.

According to the Cruzada de Penitencia y Caridad, floodwaters around the church have risen to knee-deep levels.

The parish currently hosts the canonically crowned image of the Virgen de los Remedios and the Sto. Cristo del Perdon y Caridad.