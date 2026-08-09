“Dahil nakataas ang RED Rainfall Warning sa Metro Manila at patuloy na tumataas ang lebel ng tubig, nakaantabay ang ating mga tauhan at patuloy na pinatatakbo ang mga pump upang agad na matugunan ang pagtaas ng tubig at makatulong na maiwasan ang mas matinding pagbaha,” the LGU said.

Metro Manila remains under a Red Heavy Rainfall Warning, with the Valenzuela government assuring residents that personnel continue to monitor areas affected by rains and flooding.

As of Sunday, 9 August, MacArthur Highway remained passable to all types of vehicles, although varying levels of flooding were reported in several areas.

Along Pio Valenzuela Street near the BBB section of MacArthur Highway in Marulas, floodwaters reached five to six inches. Eight-inch, or gutter-deep, flooding was reported in front of Jeepney Market in Karuhatan and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.

No flooding was monitored along Maysan and Paso de Blas-NLEX Bagbaguin.

Other roads remained passable to all types of vehicles, including Dalandanan Market, where flooding reached eight inches; G. Lazaro Street corner MacArthur Highway and other portions of G. Lazaro Street, with three to four inches of surface water; and G. Lazaro Street corner VCEH, with one to two inches.

Floodwaters along Bartolome Street in Malanday reached five to six inches, while I. Fernando Street in Malanday recorded three to four inches of surface water.

Flooding at MacArthur Highway corner T. Santiago in Veinte Reales and along the boundary of Canumay East and Lawang Bato had subsided.