The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), through Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Mabini, provided much needed assistance as a newly delivered mother, her newborn infant, and one family member were forced to evacuate their house in the town of Mabini, Batangas on 8 August 2026.
According to the PCG, the family are currently residing at Sitio Tibangan, Brgy. Anilao East, Mabini, Batangas, but were forced to evacuate due to the threat of landslide and flooding brought about by the Enhanced Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).
In coordination with the CGSS Mabini, MDRRMO Mabini, and Barangay Officials, the family was safely evacuated to the Poblacion Mabini Covered Court Evacuation Center.
The MDRRMO Mabini provided food, potable water, and other basic necessities, while a duty midwife was assigned to attend to the post-partum needs of the newly delivered mother and the newborn infant.
As of this moment, the PCG remains on heightened alert and continues to coordinate with concerned authorities in monitoring vulnerable communities and responding to weather-related emergencies.