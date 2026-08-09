The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), through Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Mabini, provided much needed assistance as a newly delivered mother, her newborn infant, and one family member were forced to evacuate their house in the town of Mabini, Batangas on 8 August 2026.

According to the PCG, the family are currently residing at Sitio Tibangan, Brgy. Anilao East, Mabini, Batangas, but were forced to evacuate due to the threat of landslide and flooding brought about by the Enhanced Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).