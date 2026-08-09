“Measles and Rubella are highly contagious, debilitating diseases that continue to pose a threat to our children, while Vitamin A deficiency is a threat to their health and growth,” Sabalberino said.

“By providing this dual protection, we aim to eliminate immunity gaps, prevent costly outbreaks, and give our children the health foundation they deserve,” she added.

Among the six provinces and two independent cities in Eastern Visayas, DOH-8 records showed Leyte had the highest number of unvaccinated children at 152,055, followed by Samar with 80,304 and Northern Samar with 66,396.

Sabalberino said achieving high immunization coverage is essential to restoring herd immunity and preventing the spread of measles and rubella.

Chiradee Claridad, DOH-8 National Immunization Program coordinator, said the campaign comes at a crucial time as the region continues to face low routine immunization coverage, leaving thousands of children susceptible to the diseases.

The MR-SIA campaign is conducted every three years. During the previous campaign in 2023, DOH-8 achieved 72.60 percent vaccination coverage among eligible children.