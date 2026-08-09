The persistent rains have triggered numerous landslides and other weather-related hazards across Benguet.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Benguet is forecast to receive more than 200 millimeters of rainfall through noon Monday, with severe flooding and landslides possible in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, the University of Baguio (UB) will implement a Flexible Online Learning Arrangement for the first week of classes from 10 to 14 August due to persistent rains, landslide risks and unsafe road conditions along major routes leading to the city.

Under the university's Ease-Into-Learning Protocol, students and faculty may begin the new academic term remotely without having to travel.

Students were advised to remain at home, access their student portals, join official class group chats and complete course onboarding. UB said students would not be penalized for power, internet or travel disruptions caused by the severe weather.

Faculty members may also work remotely, provided they have stable internet connections to conduct orientations, distribute syllabi and establish communication channels.

Under the temporary arrangement, instructors are prohibited from giving graded assessments, high-stakes quizzes or imposing strict deadlines during the first week. They must also provide flexible asynchronous options for affected students.

Deans and program chairs will oversee faculty work arrangements and monitor academic operations while prioritizing the safety of students and personnel.