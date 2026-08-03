“For awareness, preparedness and mitigation purposes, the public and the local disaster risk reduction and management councils of the said provinces within the Pampanga River Basin are advised to take all necessary precautionary measures,” PAGASA stated.

Meanwhile, thru the directives of Cabanatuan CDRRMC Chair and Mayor Myca Vergara, the local government continuous to monitor the city's Area of Responsibility. She stated that the LGU is coordinating with DRRM offices in the 3rd District of Nueva Ecija to monitor water level of the Pampanga River.

In the town of Laur, Nueva Ecija, the local government has urged all residents to save their properties and use the emergency hotlines if they need immediate assistance. The LGU has also advised the people of Laur to listen to any updates and announcements, avoid areas prone to flooding or soil erosion, and prioritize the safety of their families.