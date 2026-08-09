Of those affected, 43 families comprising 142 individuals are staying in nine evacuation centers, while 105 families, or 381 individuals, are staying with friends or relatives outside evacuation centers.

The heavy rains have also damaged 28 houses, three of which were totally damaged and 25 partially damaged.

Social Welfare and Development Offices across the region have deployed Quick Response Teams to assess the needs of affected communities and coordinate relief operations.

A total of P537,731.66 in humanitarian assistance has been provided through the joint efforts of the DSWD, local government units and partner agencies.

The agency said it has P105.29 million in available relief resources to support further response efforts. This includes P1.96 million in standby funds and P103.34 million worth of food and non-food items ready for distribution as assessments continue.