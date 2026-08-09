“Very vibrant po ang ating housing sector. Marami po tayong mga bagong polisiya na inilalabas na mas makakatulong po doon sa ating mga developers... For the past seven weeks, may record po kami ng zero overdue. So wala pong overdue across all regions sa ating pong bansa. And this is also certified by our regional directors,” Anenias said.

Among the reforms is the easing of the Balanced Housing compliance requirement. Developers may now complete the required socialized housing component before the issuance of a project’s Certificate of Completion instead of before securing a License to Sell.

DHSUD also introduced a Temporary License to Sell, allowing developers to comply with remaining requirements within a prescribed period.

“Medyo nag-ease up tayo doon sa requirement na yun. Hindi na po natin hinihingi na built and constructed, hihingi na po natin yun kapag humihingi na po sila ng certificate of completion nila ng main project... Nag-i-issue po tayo ng temporary license to sell... So malaking bagay po yan para sa ating mga developers,” Anenias said.

She stressed that DHSUD continues to balance streamlined regulations with the protection of homebuyers.

“Focused kami sa aming mandato. So ang importante po doon ay binabalanse po natin yung pangangailangan ng ating mga partners na pagpuprovide ng housing needs at yung protection ng ating mga buyers,” Anenias said.

The department has also deployed senior officials to regional offices to address operational concerns and is pursuing digitalization to further streamline processes and reduce human intervention.

Under the updated policies, DHSUD regional offices are given 15 days to act on regulatory applications, either by declaring them approved, disapproved or deficient. Applicants with deficient requirements are given 90 days to comply.

Aliling said DHSUD would continue pursuing reforms to improve government services while maintaining accountability and consumer protection in the housing sector.

“Alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., patuloy nating pinapahusay ang ating mga proseso upang mapabilis ang paghahatid ng serbisyong may integridad at malasakit. Sa pamamagitan ng mas mabilis, mas transparent, at mas mahusay na serbisyo, mas maraming housing projects ang magagawa kung saan mas marami ring pamilyang Pilipino rin ang magkakaroon ng pagkakataong magkaroon ng ligtas, disenteng at abot-kayang sailing tahanan,” Aliling said.