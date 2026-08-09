BAGUIO CITY — Anticipating possible heavy downpours due to the enhanced southwest monsoon, or Habagat, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong announced the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels on 10 August 2026.
The mayor’s directive applies to both public and private educational institutions in Baguio City.
The Number Coding Scheme is likewise suspended on the same date.
Magalong also commended the city’s response teams for their continued readiness and swift action amid the effects of the Habagat. He thanked city responders for remaining on the ground, conducting clearing operations, monitoring vulnerable areas and attending to weather-related incidents to help ensure the safety of residents and motorists.
Residents are urged to remain vigilant and call 911 in case of an emergency.