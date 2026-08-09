Despite best efforts to sandbag the surrounding area, the bridge at Barangay Sta. Fe in San Marcelino, Zambales is now impassable on 9 August 2026 due to the damage incurred from continuous heavy rainfall brought about by the Southwest Monsoon.

According to the San Marcelino LGU, as of 6:00am, the bridge is now impassable as strong floodwater currents destroyed the infrastructure.