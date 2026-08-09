Despite best efforts to sandbag the surrounding area, the bridge at Barangay Sta. Fe in San Marcelino, Zambales is now impassable on 9 August 2026 due to the damage incurred from continuous heavy rainfall brought about by the Southwest Monsoon.
According to the San Marcelino LGU, as of 6:00am, the bridge is now impassable as strong floodwater currents destroyed the infrastructure.
"Ito ay bunsod ng epekto ng Habagat na lalo pang pinalalakas ng Bagyong Dolphin, dahilan upang lumakas ang daloy ng tubig at mapinsala ang naturang tulay," the LGU stated.
Mayor Elvis Ragadio Soria has advised his constituents in Barangay Sta. Fe to be doubly safe and follow the advisories of the LGU.
Zambales is currently under a state-issued Red Rainfall Warning as an enhanced Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) brings relentless, heavy rains and severe weather across the province.