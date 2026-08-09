National Security Adviser and NTF-ELCAC Vice Chair Eduardo S.L. Oban Jr., in a message delivered by National Security Council Deputy Director General Benjamin Madrigal, commended gains that he said expanded government reach, weakened armed influence and brought development to vulnerable communities.

“This campaign rests on shared responsibility across all sectors — no single office can carry this burden alone,” Oban said.

He called for more synchronized engagements and stricter accountability down to the regional level.

NTF-ELCAC Executive Director Undersecretary Ernesto C. Torres Jr., meanwhile, stressed that reports and plans should serve as guides for concrete government action.

“The CTG thrives on division and disinformation. Our strength lies in unity, convergence, and resilience of our people,” Torres said, referring to communist terrorist groups.

He urged stakeholders to move beyond paperwork and translate strategies into action.

The workshop reviewed the task force’s first-semester accomplishments, identified implementation gaps and aligned priorities for the remainder of the year.

According to NTF-ELCAC, 4,368 former rebels received livelihood assistance, 10,687 were provided employment assistance and 2,398 underwent social case management.

The task force said security operations had reduced communist armed group influence, while development programs and multisectoral partnerships expanded services and helped lower poverty in covered areas.

However, the workshop also identified gaps, including inadequate reporting compliance, coordination issues, limited resources and uneven implementation in remote communities.

NTF-ELCAC said addressing these shortcomings would require stronger coordination among government agencies as well as continued participation from the private sector and civil society.