PCG rescues 28 aboard distressed banca off Sarangani

At around 5:30 a.m., the responding team arrived at the reported location, approximately 300 meters from the shoreline, and located the distressed vessel with all passengers and crew still on board. The SAR team promptly rendered assistance and safely escorted the vessel to the nearest shoreline.

By 6:32 a.m., the vessel, along with its 26 passengers and two crew members, was safely brought ashore. All individuals were accounted for and found to be in good physical condition.

Initial investigation revealed that MBCA Lerrie Jie departed Lower Makar, General Santos City, bound for Balut Island when it suffered a derangement of its propeller shaft. The mechanical failure allowed seawater to enter the hull, rendering the vessel incapable of continuing its voyage.

CGS Eastern Sarangani is conducting a further investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the vessel's mechanical failure.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the incident underscores the importance of its continued operational readiness and commitment to responding swiftly to maritime emergencies.

The public is urged to promptly report maritime incidents or emergencies to the nearest Coast Guard unit to ensure a swift and effective response, safeguard lives, and enhance safety at sea.