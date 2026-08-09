Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte served as keynote speaker and received the LGU Ambassador of the Year award.

Tourism Secretary Dita Mathay was represented by Tourism Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso, who, together with Undersecretary Rica Bueno, received the Tourism Ambassador Award.

Among the highlights was the presentation of the Ambassador of the Year Award and Diplomatic Excellence Award to Malaysian Ambassador Malik Melvin Castelino, Vietnamese Ambassador Lai Thai Binh, Lao Ambassador Thippasone Sengsourinha, Cambodian Ambassador Sin Saream, Qatari Ambassador Ahmed Bin Saad N.A. Al-Homidi and Omani Ambassador Nasser Said Al Manwari.

The Diplomatic Excellence Award was also bestowed on Indonesian Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Hesti Dewayani and Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Representative Wallace Min Gan Chow.

DAILY TRIBUNE, along with The Manila Times, GMA News Online, Net25, SMNI, Hudyat News and United News, was named a Media Ambassador.

Other awardees included Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid as Tourism Infrastructure Ambassador of the Year; Batanes Gov. Jun Aguto, recipient of the Batanes Ambassador Award; and Aklan Gov. Jose Enrique Miraflores, recipient of the Aklan Ambassador Award.

Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista, Baybay Mayor Carlos Cari and Pagadian Mayor Sammy Co were also recognized as LGU Ambassadors.

Other award categories included Airline Ambassadors, Hospitality Ambassadors, IATA Ambassador, NTO Ambassadors, LGU Tourism Ambassadors, Tourism Excellence Trade Partner Ambassadors, Bank and Credit Card Brand Ambassadors, and GTBA Ambassadors.

A multisectoral panel of judges evaluated nominees based on depth of contribution, measurable impact and consistent commitment to advancing tourism and inclusive national development.

“In every sense, these are the real ambassadors — defined not by their titles or appointment alone, but by the work they do,” GTBA President Michelle G. Taylan said. “They turn policies into tangible progress, places into world-class destinations, and stories of culture and heritage into opportunities for all.”

The ceremony also marked the official launch of the fourth Travel Sale Expo, scheduled for 2 to 4 October 2026 at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

Metrobank was named the expo’s official bank partner and received the Bank and Credit Card Brand Ambassador of the Year award.

DAILY TRIBUNE will serve as the event’s official media partner.