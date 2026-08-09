The Office of Civil Defense (OCD), meanwhile, reported that more than 180 areas in northern Luzon and nearby regions remained flooded due to heavy rains brought by the Habagat.

“In fact, as of this morning, 6 o' clock, mayroon pa tayong 182 areas na reported na flooded dito sa northern Luzon, kasama na diyan ang CALABARZON at MIMAROPA. So mayroong mga landslides na nai-report sa atin,” OCD Deputy Administrator for Administration Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said in a radio interview.

“Marami tayong namonitor kahapon, sa gabi, sa Metro Manila, sa CALABARZON, sa MIMAROPA, na matindi ang pagbabaha sa kanilang lugar,” he added.

Alejandro said most of the reported landslides occurred in the Ilocos Region and CAR, including rockslides in Benguet and Baguio City.

“Yung mga reported landslides natin, karamihan Region 1 and CAR (Cordillera Administrative Region). Dito sa Benguet, sa Baguio, mayroon pong mga rockslides na nangyari doon at kino-collate natin 'yun,” he said.

The reported death toll remained at six, while seven people were injured, all still subject to validation.

“Mayroon lang po tayo na seven na reported injured sa CAR, sa Benguet. Wala tayong reported missing as of now,” Alejandro said.

Two fatalities were reported in La Trinidad, Benguet, due to a landslide; two in Rodriguez, Rizal, due to a rockslide; and two in Luna, La Union, due to drowning and electrocution.

Seven people were reported injured in Benguet, including five in Baguio City and one in La Trinidad due to landslides, while another was injured in a vehicular accident in Kapangan.

The NDRRMC said 86 evacuation centers have been activated, sheltering about 2,200 families, or 7,300 people. Another 1,132 families, or 3,700 people, are staying outside evacuation centers.

The weather disturbances damaged 148 houses, including 138 partially damaged and 10 totally destroyed.

Infrastructure damage was estimated at P105.5 million, while agricultural losses reached P3.53 million.

The OCD also reported that 569 local government units had announced class suspensions.

PAGASA said the Habagat would continue to bring rains over Metro Manila and several parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

Government agencies, local governments and partner organizations have provided P13.21 million worth of assistance to affected families.