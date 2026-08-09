Malacañang has appointed Atty. Christian Lel Saquilabon as the new undersecretary of the Department of Health following the courtesy resignation of Undersecretary Emmie Liza Perez-Chiong.
Saquilabon was previously appointed assistant secretary and head of the Health Regulation and Facility Development Center in July.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted Perez-Chiong’s resignation on the same day the newly appointed Health secretary took his oath of office.
Perez-Chiong said submitting a courtesy resignation was a proper and professional course of action for a presidential appointee, allowing the new secretary to review and determine the composition of the department’s leadership team.
“I tender this courtesy resignation to provide Your Excellency complete flexibility and a free hand to review, reorganize, and designate the most qualified officials best suited to carry out the strategic priorities of the Department,” Perez-Chiong said.
She expressed gratitude to Marcos for the trust and confidence extended to her during her tenure and reaffirmed her commitment to professionalism, integrity and public service.
Perez-Chiong said the resignation was submitted in the spirit of an orderly transition, with the best interests of the DOH and the Filipino people foremost in mind.