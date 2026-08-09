Malacañang has appointed Atty. Christian Lel Saquilabon as the new undersecretary of the Department of Health following the courtesy resignation of Undersecretary Emmie Liza Perez-Chiong.

Saquilabon was previously appointed assistant secretary and head of the Health Regulation and Facility Development Center in July.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted Perez-Chiong’s resignation on the same day the newly appointed Health secretary took his oath of office.