The complainant was identified as a 28-year-old Chinese national.

Initial investigation showed that the two met through a Telegram group where the suspect allegedly offered money exchange services.

The complainant transferred 7,607.98 Chinese yuan to an Alipay account designated by the suspect in exchange for P70,000.

However, the suspect allegedly failed to deliver the agreed cash and repeatedly made excuses when the complainant demanded payment, prompting him to seek police assistance and file charges.

The Vietnamese national was arrested for alleged violation of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code, or estafa.

The case has been referred to the appropriate investigative unit for further processing.