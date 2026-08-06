"Idi-dismiss ko ang pulis at idi-dismiss din ni National Capital Region Police Office Regional Director Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin. Hindi lang criminal cases ang isasampa kundi administrative cases din, at putol na kaagad ang suweldo nito. AWOL without pay," Nartatez said during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

The PNP chief stressed that police officers who commit crimes have no place in the organization.

"Ito ang mga nagsusuot ng police uniform at gumagawa ng krimen. Mahirap gawin sa kabaro namin, pero mandato ko at bahagi ng aking sinumpaang tungkulin na protektahan ang badge ng PNP," he said.

Authorities said the suspects were arrested after meeting a civilian poseur-buyer identified as Bernardo Guinto to complete the alleged firearm sale.

Recovered during the operation were two PNP-issued firearms—a Pietro Beretta Model 92 DS 9mm pistol with one magazine loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition and a Taurus 9mm pistol with two magazines containing a total of 35 rounds.

Police also confiscated a .38-caliber revolver loaded with two rounds, a 12-gauge shotgun with four shotgun shells, the marked buy-bust money consisting of one genuine P500 bill and two boodle P1,000 bills, two mobile phones, and two motorcycles.

Nartatez said the suspects were brought to the Caloocan City Police Station for documentation and were scheduled for inquest proceedings before the Caloocan prosecutor's office on Thursday.

The two active-duty officers, holding the ranks of Police Staff Sergeant and Police Master Sergeant, were assigned to the Caloocan City Police Station when they were arrested at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday during the anti-illegal firearms operation.