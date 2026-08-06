Although Leviste's camp did not formally seek a postponement, Dongallo said the NBI reset his appearance to 11 August after government work was suspended Thursday due to inclement weather.

Dongallo clarified that Leviste has not been named a respondent, stressing that the bureau remains in the case build-up stage.

"We're still conducting case build-up. They are not yet respondents," Dongallo said.

He explained that the subpoena was issued to give Leviste an opportunity to explain his side as part of due process.

"The subpoena is to give them the chance to be heard in consonance with the due process clause of the Constitution," he said.

Dongallo added that the investigation would proceed even if Leviste or his representatives fail to appear on the rescheduled date.

"If they fail to appear, we will proceed with our fact-finding investigation," he said.

The NBI official emphasized that the bureau wants to hear all sides before determining its next course of action.

Meanwhile, former lawmaker Jacinto "Jing" Paras, through his lawyer Mark Tolentino, requested copies of records related to the investigation and asked that his scheduled appearance also be moved to 11 August.

While the NBI granted the request to reset Paras' appearance, it denied his request for investigation records.

In a letter dated 5 August 2026, Dongallo informed Paras' counsel that the documents could not be released because the investigation remains ongoing.

The NBI said disclosing the records could compromise law enforcement operations, reveal investigative methods, and expose the identities and circumstances of alleged trafficking victims protected under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

"Documents that are the subject of the present investigation cannot be shared. The investigation will be compromised along with the personalities involved. This is confidential in nature, and there is a law that prohibits releasing it," Dongallo said.

He added that any major developments in the investigation would be announced by NBI Director Melvin Matibag.

The bureau earlier disclosed that it is investigating an alleged character assassination plot against Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, which allegedly surfaced following the arrest of a talent manager on human trafficking charges.

According to the NBI, the suspect claimed he had been instructed to recruit women who would later falsely accuse Recto of availing their services. The women were also allegedly told they would be forced to use illegal drugs as part of the supposed setup.

The suspect identified Paras as one of those allegedly involved in the scheme and claimed Leviste was expected to provide funding.

Leviste has denied the allegation.

"Sasabihin ko na lang na, dahil kilala mo ako, alam mong hindi ako sinungaling, at totoo ang sinasabi kong 'Gawang Recto' lang ang kwentong ito," he said in an earlier post addressed to Matibag.

Paras' camp also rejected the accusation.

Tolentino said that if the government has evidence against his client, it should present it before the proper prosecutorial and judicial authorities. He added that Paras is willing to cooperate with any lawful investigation but would contest accusations based on "speculation, untested allegations, or media narratives."