The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday suspended the implementation of the Expanded Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (Expanded Number Coding Scheme) due to the expected impact of Tropical Storm Maymay and the southwest monsoon or habagat.
In an advisory issued on 6 August, the MMDA said the suspension was implemented as a precautionary measure amid possible weather disturbances that could affect travel conditions across Metro Manila.
“Suspindido ang pagpapatupad ng Expanded Number Coding Scheme ngayong araw, Agosto 6, Huwebes, dahil sa inaasahang epekto ng Tropical Storm #MaymayPH at hanging habagat,” the agency said.
The MMDA reminded motorists to plan their trips ahead, exercise caution while driving, and stay updated on weather-related advisories.###