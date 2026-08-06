The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday suspended the implementation of the Expanded Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (Expanded Number Coding Scheme) due to the expected impact of Tropical Storm Maymay and the southwest monsoon or habagat.



In an advisory issued on 6 August, the MMDA said the suspension was implemented as a precautionary measure amid possible weather disturbances that could affect travel conditions across Metro Manila.