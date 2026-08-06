"The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) believes developing football nations need stronger financial and technical support. We welcome any serious effort to provide it," the federation said.

The PFF added that it respects the views of UEFA, Concacaf, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and other FIFA member associations that proposals with significant structural and financial implications should undergo open and democratic discussions.

The proposal, known as the FIFA Forward Enterprise, would reportedly allow private investment in FIFA's commercial operations to help finance and expand tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup.

Several football confederations have raised concerns over the initiative, warning that major structural changes could alter the traditional governance of the global game. The PFF, however, maintained that the proposal should be discussed through dialogue rather than dismissed outright.

Despite reports that FIFA President Gianni Infantino has stepped back from the proposal following criticism, the PFF reaffirmed its support for his broader objective of increasing financial and technical assistance for developing football nations.

The federation also pledged to continue working with FIFA and fellow member associations to strengthen football development through cooperation and consultation.

The PFF's position drew mixed reactions online, with some fans questioning the federation's support for the proposal and suggesting it was motivated by gratitude for FIFA assistance. Others criticized the move, although the federation did not respond to those comments.