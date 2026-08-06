At around 8:30 p.m., Coast Guard personnel intercepted the vessel upon its arrival and apprehended the boat operator for profiling.

PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said the transport of undocumented forest products violates Philippine forestry laws, which require timber shipments to be accompanied by valid transport permits and documents issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

"These requirements ensure that forest products come from legal sources and prevent illegal logging and the unlawful trade of timber," Cayabyab said.

The apprehended boat operator and the confiscated lumber were brought to Coast Guard Station Zamboanga at around 11:15 p.m. for inventory and further investigation.

Meanwhile, authorities left the motorized banca at its docking area after Coast Guard personnel discovered a hole in its hull, making it unsafe to move.

The PCG said it will continue strengthening maritime law enforcement operations against the illegal transport of forest products in support of the Bagong Pilipinas agenda, the Coast Guard's Intensified Community Assistance, Awareness, Response, and Enforcement (iCARE) program, and its Organized National Engagement (ONE) at Sea strategic concept aimed at protecting the country's natural resources and enforcing environmental laws.