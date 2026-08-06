The country’s premier celebration of independent filmmaking returns as the 22nd Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival unfolds from 6 to 18 August 2026, inviting audiences to experience a fresh collection of stories from some of the nation’s most promising filmmakers.
With the theme “Reel Reflections,” this year’s festival presents 19 official competition entries—composed of nine full-length feature films and 10 short films—all competing for the coveted Balanghai Awards. The selections explore a wide range of themes, from family relationships and identity to social realities, justice, and the complexities of modern Filipino life.
As the Cultural Center of the Philippines Main Building continues its redevelopment, festival screenings will be held across partner cinemas in Metro Manila, making the films more accessible to moviegoers throughout the capital.
The festival will conclude with the Balanghai Awards Night on August 17, honoring the year’s outstanding achievements in independent filmmaking.
Screening venues
Red Carpet Cinemas, Shangri-La Plaza (Festival Hub)
Gateway Mall Cineplex 18
Ayala Malls Manila Bay
Ayala Malls Circuit
Ayala Malls Glorietta
Ayala Malls Market! Market!
Ayala Malls TriNoma
Official full-length competition entries
A.ni.mal – Directed by Dustin Celestino
2 Valid IDs – Directed by Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan and Abet Pagdagdagan Raz
Ganggang – Directed by JL Burgos
Hand of God – Directed by Mark Duane Angos
Mag-iina – Directed by Giancarlo Abrahan
Kaka sa Yawan (Brothers by the River) – Directed by Alpha Habon
Status: Rejected – Directed by Vahn Leinard Pascual
Tayo Lang Ang Nakakaalam (Only Known to Us) – Directed by David Corpuz
Tirik – Directed by May-I Badilla
Short film competition
The festival also showcases 10 short film finalists, grouped into Shorts A and Shorts B programs. These films present diverse perspectives through experimental storytelling, intimate narratives, and socially relevant subjects.
Festival highlights
August 6 – Opening ceremonies
August 7 – Gala screenings begin, featuring Ganggang, Tayo Lang Ang Nakakaalam, and the first short film program
Special events – Book launches and activities celebrating Philippine cinema and screenwriting
August 17 – Balanghai Awards Night
August 18 – Final day of festival screenings
Now on its 22nd edition, Cinemalaya continues its mission of championing original Filipino storytelling by providing a platform for emerging and established filmmakers whose works challenge, inspire, and reflect the realities of contemporary Philippine society.