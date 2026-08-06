The country’s premier celebration of independent filmmaking returns as the 22nd Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival unfolds from 6 to 18 August 2026, inviting audiences to experience a fresh collection of stories from some of the nation’s most promising filmmakers.

With the theme “Reel Reflections,” this year’s festival presents 19 official competition entries—composed of nine full-length feature films and 10 short films—all competing for the coveted Balanghai Awards. The selections explore a wide range of themes, from family relationships and identity to social realities, justice, and the complexities of modern Filipino life.

As the Cultural Center of the Philippines Main Building continues its redevelopment, festival screenings will be held across partner cinemas in Metro Manila, making the films more accessible to moviegoers throughout the capital.