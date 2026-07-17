"So, they are now in hot water. They've been relieved of their posts. They were assigned to the Regional Holding and Accounting Unit and are facing administrative and criminal cases," he added.

CCTV footage showed the businessman being approached by three police officers and a confidential informant in the parking lot of a restaurant in Baliwag City on Thursday afternoon.

According to a Police Regional Office 3 (Central Luzon) spot report, the officers allegedly asked the businessman to board a red Toyota Vios without presenting a warrant of arrest.

When the businessman resisted and called for help, restaurant employees intervened and prevented the officers from taking him.

A second confidential informant later arrived, spoke with the businessman, photographed his identification card and face, and eventually realized that he was not the person being sought, the report said.

The police personnel and confidential informants then left the area.

A follow-up report identified the three officers involved as two police master sergeants and one staff sergeant assigned to the San Rafael Municipal Police Station.

Nartatez said the San Rafael police chief was also relieved under the principle of command responsibility.

In a statement, the PNP said the incident occurred during a follow-up operation based on information related to an ongoing complaint.

"Initial findings indicate that the incident appears to have stemmed from a case of mistaken identity during the conduct of police verification activities. Upon realizing that the individual concerned was not the subject of the information being acted upon, the personnel immediately discontinued their engagement and left the area," the PNP said.

The police organization emphasized that while operations are often conducted under time-sensitive conditions, officers are still expected to exercise sound judgment, strictly follow operational procedures and respect the rights and dignity of every individual.

Nartatez said he has directed a thorough review of the incident to determine whether operational protocols were observed and to identify any lapses that warrant disciplinary action.

The PNP said the officers voluntarily surrendered to their chief of police, were relieved from their posts pending the investigation, and had their issued firearms secured as part of standard procedure.

"While cases of mistaken identity may occasionally arise during legitimate police operations, professionalism, accountability and respect for due process must always remain at the forefront of police service in order to maintain public trust and confidence in the organization," the PNP said.

It added that Police Regional Office 3 remains committed to transparency, professionalism and accountability while safeguarding the rights of every individual.