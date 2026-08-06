They are facing charges for violations of Sections 28 (Illegal Sale and Illegal Possession of Firearms) and 29 (Possession or Sale of High-Powered Firearms) of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The operation was conducted at around 6 a.m. along Riles Compound, Barangay 5, Caloocan City, by personnel of the Caloocan City Police Station led by Lt. Col. Rngie Deimos, with the participation of about 20 operatives.

Authorities said the suspects were arrested after meeting a civilian poseur-buyer identified as Bernardo Guinto to complete the supposed sale.

Recovered from the suspects were two PNP-issued firearms: a Pietro Beretta Model 92 DS 9mm pistol with one magazine loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition, and a Taurus 9mm pistol with two magazines loaded with a total of 35 rounds.

Police also seized a .38-caliber revolver loaded with two rounds, a 12-gauge shotgun with four shotgun shells, the marked buy-bust money consisting of one genuine ₱500 bill and two boodle ₱1,000 bills, two mobile phones, and two motorcycles.

The two officers are now under police custody and are awaiting the filing of both criminal and administrative charges.