"Dapat pangalanan kung sino 'yung mga officials na tinutukoy niya," Duterte said.

"Hindi pwedeng magbitaw ka ng gano'ng salita at hindi mo naman pangalanan ang mga opisyal."

Teodoro has criticized China's actions in the South China Sea and warned against disinformation campaigns that could undermine Philippine interests. He has argued that public officials who advance narratives favorable to Beijing weaken the country's position in asserting its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.

Manila and Beijing remain locked in disputes over competing claims in the South China Sea, where confrontations between Philippine and Chinese vessels have intensified in recent years.

Under Marcos, the Philippines has adopted a more assertive approach in the West Philippine Sea, publicizing maritime incidents and expanding defense cooperation with the United States, Japan and other allies.

China claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, including waters that fall within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. A 2016 ruling by an international arbitral tribunal invalidated the legal basis of Beijing's expansive claims, a decision China does not recognize.

Duterte said Teodoro's failure to identify the officials concerned could leave the public guessing.

"Hindi mo naman pangalanan ang mga opisyal. At siyempre, suspek kahit ang presidente natin kasali doon kasi walang pangalan, walang listahan ng pangalan," she said.###