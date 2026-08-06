At around 07:55PM, the SAR Team located the distressed motorbanca approximately 3.6 nautical miles southeast of Calandagan Island with five passengers onboard.

Investigation revealed that the group was enroute to Brgy. Bohol, Dumaran, Palawan, to attend the burial of a family member when they encountered rough seas. The deteriorated condition of the motorbanca caused structural damage to it's bow, allowing seawater to enter and resulting in the vessel's partial submersion.

The motorbanca was successfully towed to the shoreline of Calandagan Island, where the survivors were assessed by Medical Health Office personnel and found to be in good health.