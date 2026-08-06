Under the program guidelines, screenings will not be held on holidays, Metro Manila Film Festival entries are excluded, and beneficiaries must present a valid senior citizen or PWD identification card or official cinema booklet.

Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag said the program is the city's way of recognizing the contributions of senior citizens and PWDs.

"This is our simple but heartfelt way of saying thank you—for the wisdom, hard work, and contributions of our elders, and to show that every person, regardless of ability, deserves happiness, rest, and moments of joy," she said.

The program was welcomed by residents, many of whom expressed appreciation for the return of the benefit. Others suggested making cinema booklets more accessible through barangays and expanding similar initiatives to other municipalities.

Residents who have yet to claim their cinema booklets may do so from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) or the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) inside the Heroes Hall Compound.