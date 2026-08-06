Unlike Napao's complaint filed in September 2023, which focused on alleged conflict of interest under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, the latest complaint includes new evidence, including a 2023 video recording and geotagged photographs taken on 30 July 2026.

Napao alleged that the projects were constructed using substandard materials and poor workmanship. The evidence allegedly shows collapsed concrete slabs, cracks, cavities, exposed and rusting steel bars, displaced structures and defective sheet piles.

Accompanied by lawyer Arnold Bayubay, counsel for former Mexico Mayor Teddy Tumang, Napao alleged that the contracts were awarded to A.D. Gonzales Jr. Construction & Trading Co. Inc. (ADG), whose shares are now reportedly owned by Gonzales' children and other relatives.

The complaint covers two flood control and diking projects along the Abacan River in Suclaban and Culubasa, Mexico, Pampanga, valued at ₱94.55 million and ₱264.82 million, respectively.

Napao alleged that Gonzales used his position as Pampanga's 3rd District representative to facilitate the award of the contracts to his family's construction firm.

Also named in the complaint are San Fernando City Vice Mayor Aurelio Brenz Gonzales, incumbent Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Alyssa Michaela "Mica" Gonzales, several officials and shareholders of ADG, former DPWH Region III Director Roseller Tolentino, and three other DPWH officials.

The complaint accuses the respondents of violating the Plunder Law, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, the Revised Penal Code, and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. It also seeks administrative sanctions.

Napao previously filed a complaint in 2023 covering three projects worth more than ₱611 million, but the Ombudsman dismissed the case in November 2023.

The latest complaint focuses on the two flood control projects in Mexico, Pampanga, and includes new allegations of defective construction and plunder.

As of press time, DAILY TRIBUNE has sought comment from the respondents, but they have yet to issue a statement.